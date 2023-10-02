‘Coming soon’ - Barcelona’s Pedri gives upbeat fitness update

Pedri has taken another step closer to making his comeback from injury for Barcelona after joining the first team for training on Monday.

The midfielder was back out on the grass and training with the ball at the Ciutat Esportiva, while his team-mates prepare for Wednesday’s Champions League clash wtih Porto.

Pedri continues with his recovery pic.twitter.com/srIUQAimqA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 2, 2023

Pedri looked to be all smiles during the session as he prepares to make his first appearance for Barcelona since August.

He certainly seems in positive mood. “Coming soon’ - he also wrote on Instagram with a video of him in action today.

It’s still not entirely clear when Pedri will be back. Xavi has said repeatedly recently that he’s not far away but no risks will be taken and it depends on how he’s feeling.

Pedri’s recent injury history means that Barcelona will want to be ultra cautious to avoid seeing the Spain international suffer another recurrence.

The midfielder is expected to be ready to return after the international break, with Barca set to resume against Athletic Club on October 22.