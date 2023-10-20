Laporta offers update on Barcelona’s plans for Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken about the possibility of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix staying on at the club past the end of this season and reckons the decision is all down to Deco.

The two loanees have enjoyed good starts to their Barcelona careers, leading to speculation already that the Catalans will try to sign them permanently.

Laporta thinks that is definitely what may happen if they can maintain their early-season form but adds that the decision ultimately rests with the team’s sporting director.

“If they continue playing like this, we will have to make an effort to sign the Joaos, but it all depends on what Deco says. “I want the best to always stay with us and I, personally, have liked Joao Félix for a long time “There are very competitive players in the Barca squad. We have a team that is much more highly valued on the market than when we arrived. “Who doesn’t like Pedri, Gavi, Balde, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Cancelo?” Source | Catalunya Radio.

Much may depend on the health of Barca’s finances. It’s thought Atletico want around 80 million euros for Felix, while Manchester City won’t want to let Cancelo go on the cheap either.