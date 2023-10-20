Joãos and Christensen back at work - FC Barcelona

There is less and less to wait before football is finally back at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. As it already has been for some time at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, where Xavi Hernández and his men have been working hard for the upcoming games against Athletic, Shahktar and Real Madrid.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - FC Barcelona

First game back after international break. FC Barcelona are back at home on Sunday for a match with Athletic Club as they seek to make up lost ground after being held to a draw in Granada.

Spotify and FC Barcelona make history again: Barça kit for El Clásico to feature the Rolling Stones iconic tongue and lips logo - FC Barcelona

The emblem of the British band will replace the Spotify logo on the legendary FC Barcelona kit to celebrate the release of the British band’s “Hackney Diamonds” album

Chelsea to unilaterally renew Maatsen's contract to prevent Barça move - SPORT

According to 'The Standard,' the English club have extended his contract until 2025 to prevent him from leaving for free, given the interest of several teams in acquiring his services. Barcelona have had very good reports on the left-footed player for some years and he was seen as a market opportunity.

Barcelona set a deadline to know whether Vitor Roque will sign in January - SPORT

Barcelona's only priority for the January transfer window is the arrival of Vitor Roque, who will be their only signing this winter. The club have already told the player that they want to sign him now, but they have not given him the certainty that this will be the case.

Tebas on Laporta's indictment in the Negreira case: "It won't amount to nothing" - SPORT

The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, believes that the indictment of the president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, in the 'Negreira case' will have consequences, unlike other voices that claim it won't.

Laporta: Sociological madridismo using Negreira case to dirty Barça's name - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta assured that Joaquín Aguirre, the examining magistrate in the 'Negreira case', was always likely to investigate him, but reaffirmed the lack of legal grounds for his indictment.

Deco confirms Messi to have a farewell match at new Spotify Camp Nou - SPORT

FC Barcelona's director of football, Deco, confirmed in statements to 'Lance' that the club will organise a farewell match for Leo Messi as soon as the new Camp Nou is completed.