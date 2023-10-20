Real Madrid join Barcelona in race for Julián Álvarez - report

The two La Liga giants could be set to battle it out for Julián Álvarez. But Manchester City will not let him go easily, as the Argentine has become a key player.

The FIFA World Cup Champion is only 23 but has won every big trophy there is already. His combination of scoring ability and workrate make him a coach’s dream, and he’s known as a favorite of Pep Guardiola’s.

According to reports from Argentina, Real Madrid are interested in Álvarez and know that he wants to be an undisputed starter, and would love to play in La Liga.

Even though he is playing more for Manchester City, the Argentine is still not as prominent in the team as Erling Haaland.

However, unlike earlier reports that Álvarez has a relatively affordable release clause, the report from Argentina says he has no such clause.

Madrid have enough money to try to buy Álvarez but Barcelona currently do not. They would have to make some important sale or lower salaries drastically in order to afford him.