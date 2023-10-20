Barcelona planning tribute for Lionel Messi in 2024 or 2026

FC Barcelona is preparing a tribute for Lionel Messi in either 2024 or 2026, according to club president Joan Laporta.

Messi had spent most of his career and won everything as part of Barcelona, but left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. He then joined Inter Miami this year.

“There have been contacts. We would like it, and I hope it can be done in November 2024 when we return to the Spotify Camp Nou or in June 2026 when it is finished,” Laporta said

At the moment, Barça play at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Montjuïc as the Camp Nou is being renovated.

One possibility for a tribute would be a match for the friendly Joan Gamper Trophy match between Barcelona and Inter Miami.