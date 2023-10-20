 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona planning tribute for Lionel Messi in 2024 or 2026

A tribute match at Camp Nou is in the cards

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
La Liga 2020/2021, FC Barcelona - Celta de Vigo Photo by Siu Wu/picture alliance via Getty Images

FC Barcelona is preparing a tribute for Lionel Messi in either 2024 or 2026, according to club president Joan Laporta.

Messi had spent most of his career and won everything as part of Barcelona, but left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. He then joined Inter Miami this year.

“There have been contacts. We would like it, and I hope it can be done in November 2024 when we return to the Spotify Camp Nou or in June 2026 when it is finished,” Laporta said

At the moment, Barça play at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Montjuïc as the Camp Nou is being renovated.

One possibility for a tribute would be a match for the friendly Joan Gamper Trophy match between Barcelona and Inter Miami.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes