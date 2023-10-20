Barcelona move has given Joao Felix ‘another dimension’ - Roberto Martinez

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez feels that Joao Felix’s move to Barcelona has given the new forward “another dimension” to his game.

Felix has just been on international duty and scored and assisted in the 5-0 win over Kazakhstan in midweek.

Martinez has spoken to Cadena SER about the Barcelona loanee and thinks the move to Xavi’s side has done him a world of good.

“It’s not which club or which league, it’s the role that a player like Joao Félix can play,” he said. “I haven’t seen many players who can go inside, on the wing, who also have the capacity to take on players and have a good understanding with his teammates. “What I have seen is that he feels important, he is decisive in his club, and that has given him another dimension.”

Barcelona will certainly be hoping Felix can continue improving during his time with the club. The new signing hit four goals in his first four games for Barca but hasn’t scored in his last five matches for Xavi’s side.