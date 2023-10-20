Saudi clubs make contact with Barcelona forward Ansu Fati

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati appears to have become the latest top name linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Diario Sport are reporting that clubs in the Middle East have made contact with the forward about a possible move in the summer transfer window.

Ansu is currently on loan at Brighton where he’s trying to get his career back on track after a difficult few years at Barcelona, largely due to injury.

The report claims that there have already been “several informal chats” and some of Ansu’s entourage “would welcome the possibility” of heading to Saudi.

As for the player himself, well it seems Fati isn’t too keen on heading to the Middle East as this point in his career, as things stand.

There’s obviously still a long way to go until next summer but it’s already been speculated that Barca will try to sell Fati once again.

Barca are already set to bring in Vitor Roque and could try to make Joao Felix’s move permanent, meaning Fati could be deemed surplus to requirements unless he can regain his top form at Brighton.