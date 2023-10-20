Haaland or Messi? Pep Guardiola reveals who he thinks should win the Ballon d’Or

Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola has been asked who he thinks should win the coveted Ballon d’Or prize this year.

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the two favorites for the Golden Ball after enjoying memorable seasons.

Haaland won the treble with Pep’s City side, while Messi became a world champion for the first time in Qatar.

All of which makes it a tricky choice for Pep, so here’s what he had to say:

“The Ballon d’Or has to be two sections. One for Messi, and after look for the others. So, Haaland should win - Yes. “We won the treble and he scored 50 million goals. The worst season of Messi is the best for the rest.”

It’s been reported already that Messi will win the prize for a record eighth time after winning the World Cup. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the end of the month.