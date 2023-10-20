Barcelona Femeni discover Champions League opponents

Barcelona Femeni have discovered which teams they will be face in the Champions League group stages this season.

The holders have been drawn in Group A and will take on Rosengård, Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt.

The group stages are due to start in mid-November and run through to the end of January. The top two teams from each group go through to the knockout stages.

Els nostres rivals a la fase de grups a la #UWCL! #UWCLdraw pic.twitter.com/kcEPCc2h2H — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) October 20, 2023

Barcelona will be hoping to defend the trophy they won last year, beating Wolfsburg 3-2 in a thrilling final.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of other interesting fixtures to look out for in the group stages this season.

English champions Chelsea have been drawn against Real Madrid in Group D along with Swedish club BK Hacken and French side Paris FC.

Lyon are in Group B with Slavia Prague, St Polten, and SK Brann, while Group C consists of Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Roma and Ajax.

The final is set to take place on May 25 in Bilbao, Spain.