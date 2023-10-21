Deco admits ‘there were conversations’ about bringing Neymar back to Barcelona

Barcelona sporting director Deco has admitted conversations did take place about the possibility of Neymar returning in the summer.

The Brazilian was linked with a move back to Barca but eventually ended up heading to Saudi Arabia and joining Al-Hilal.

Deco says Neymar wanted a Camp Nou return but it was never really likely to happen.

“There were conversations with his manager. This was much more with the president, but the truth is that the situation was never presented in a real way and how it could be done,” he added. “We have the issue of Financial Fair Play that conditions a lot, but Neymar’s situation was never concretely stated. The numbers, we know, Neymar had a very high salary, he had offers from clubs in Saudi. “It was very difficult to get Neymar back in the current scenario. He is a fantastic player. Obviously he would fit into Barcelona, ​​but there was never a real possibility, apart from the desire he had to return from Barcelona.” Source | Lance

Neymar has since suffered an ACL injury that is expected to sideline him for a considerable period of time. The Brazilian will go under the knife and could miss the rest of the season.