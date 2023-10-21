Xavi tipped to call up three youngsters for Barcelona’s clash with Athletic

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is expected to call up three youngsters from the reserves for Sunday’s match against Athletic Club in La Liga.

The hosts are still without several key players due to injury, meaning Xavi will dip into Barca Atletic to boost his squad for the match.

Diario Sport are reporting that Marc Guiu, Hector Fort and Unai Hernandez will all make the matchday squad for the game at Montjuic.

All three players then do have a chance of earning some priceless first-team minutes in the Spanish top flight.

Guiu and Unai have already been in the squad this season but are still waiting to feature in the Barca first team.

However, it’s a first call-up for Fort who has been impressing for Rafa Marquez’s side at right-back this season.

Xavi is really short of options at right-back after seeing Sergi Roberto join Jules Kounde on the injured list this week.

Joao Cancelo is expected to start the game against Athletic but has played a lot of football in recent weeks, including two games for Portugal over the international break.