Messinho says his biggest dream is to play for Barcelona

Messinho has become the latest Brazilian wonderkid to be linked with a move to Barcelona and he says he would love to play for the Catalan giants.

The 15-year-old shares the same agent as Vitor Roque in Andre Cury, who has already tipped the youngster to go on and win the Ballon d’Or.

Messinho’s now given a big interview to Mundo Deportivo where he’s talked up a potential move to Barcelona in the future after being asked what is his biggest dream.

“[To] play for Barcelona, ​​which is one of the best clubs in the world. I was born watching Neymar, Messi and Suárez play at Barcelona and that is the dream I have,” he said. “I watch almost all Barça games, I am a fan of the club. I have great admiration for the players who play there and I hope to be there too.”

The teenager also spoke about the comparisons to Lionel Messi and admits the GOAT has had a huge impact on his playing style.

“Yes, it was always him, he is a player I am inspired by, I watch videos of him daily. He is a teacher. I do not have words to describe,” he added. “Everything he does is phenomenal. How to explain in words that everything he does is phenomenal, I always try to reproduce what he does on the pitch.”

And there were also a few words about Barcelona-bound Vitor Roque who he already knows very well.

“I was very happy when I found out I was going there. He is a boy with whom I get along very well, we are friends,” he explained. “We have already played together. I was very happy for him. Who knows if one day we will get to play together at Barcelona.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Messinho has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of Endrick and Vitor Roque and secure a big move to Europe. Will it be to Barcelona?