Joan Laporta says Barcelona rejected chance to sell Frenkie de Jong for €100m

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been talking at the club’s Ordinary General Assembly on Saturday and has had something interesting things to say.

The club chief spoke about how the club could have cashed in on Frenkie de Jong but did not want to sell the midfielder.

“We had the opportunity to sell Frenkie de Jong for €100 million. We didn’t want to accept the proposal in order not to lose part of our capacity as Frenkie is a key player,” he said.

Barca’s decision was no doubt helped by the fact that De Jong made it crystal clear he did not want to leave the club despite having attracted interest.

Laporta also backed the team to go on and “make history” and urged supporters to continue getting behind their team.

“We have team that can, and want to, make history, that want to start a new era and leave its mark,” he added. “It’s for that reason that we have to keep getting behind them, as we have in recent years, in good times and bad times, before at Spotify Camp Nou and now at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys and in just over a year, at the new Spotify Camp Nou.”

There were also some words to Barca’s critics, with Laporta once again remaining defiant despite a series of clouds hanging over in the club in the shape of the Negreira Case and the Catalans’ ongoing financial problems.

“Sporting, financial and institutional recovery at FC Barcelona is being achieved because we have remained more united than ever in the face of those who wish to hurt us. “That is the key to protecting ourselves more and better in the future: be more and more strong. Barça is only for us, the Barça fans. “We have to pull together, be more united than ever because we do not have or want powerful states or controlling millionaires behind the Club. Our strength comes from our identity, our history, our ownership model cannot be touched.”

Barcelona will finally get back to action on the pitch on Sunday when Athletic Club visit Montjuic.