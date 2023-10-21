Ansu Fati scores against Man City seven minutes after coming off bench

Ansu Fati was back in action on Saturday and back in the goals as he came off the bench to score against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Brighton were losing 2-0 when Fati arrived but his goal gave the Seagulls hope of snatching a point against the champions.

Fati struck home from inside the penalty area with a low shot that beat goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. It was a lively cameo from Fati who proved a handful for Manuel Akanji, with the City defender sent off for a tug on the forward late on.

Ultimately, it wasn’t to be for Roberto de Zerbi’s men, who lost 2-1, but this is surely a step in the right direction for Fati.

Ansu Fati in 24 minutes vs. Manchester City:



100% duels won

86% pass accuracy

18 touches

12/14 passes completed

1 key pass

1 big chance created

1 goal



Couldn't quite earn his side a point.

The goal is just Fati’s second for Brighton after he opened his account in his team’s 6-1 thrashing by Aston Villa.

Brighton go on to play Ajax in midweek in the Champions League.