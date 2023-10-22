WELCOME TO THE MONTJUÏC OLYMPIC STADIUM!!! The beautiful temporary home of the world’s greatest club is the site of a massive La Liga clash between visitors Athletic Bilbao and defending champions Barcelona, who come into this one looking to start a massive week of home matches with a win in their first game after the international break, but it won’t be easy against an Athletic side in great form facing a Barça team dealing with injuries to key starters. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Christensen, Iñigo, Balde; Gündogan, Romeu, Gavi; Ferran, Félix, Fermín (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Peña (GK), Astralaga (GK), Araujo, Alonso, Fort, Unai, Yamal, Guiu

ATHLETIC BILBAO

Starting XI: Simón; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Herrera, García; I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Agirrezabala (GK), Lekue, Imanol, Galarreta, Nolaskoain, Prados, U. Gómez, Muniain, Berenguer, Ares, Villalibre, R. García

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 10

Date/Time: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Montjuïc, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera

VAR: Valentín Pizarro Gómez

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), ITV 4, Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), TSN 2 (Canada), Not Available (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), ITVX, LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

