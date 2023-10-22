WATCH: Barcelona show fans what to expect from redeveloped Camp Nou

Barcelona have offered fans a glimpse of what to expect from the redeveloped Camp Nou stadium as building works continue.

The club have been ripping apart the famous old stadium and have recently been granted approval for building works to begin.

Barcelona have now offered a video showing what to expect from the redevelopment.

El nou farà molt de goig pic.twitter.com/2npWPxi1rN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) October 21, 2023

Barcelona are hoping to be back in the Camp Nou next year, with Laporta also confirming recently he hopes the stadium could even host the World Cup final.

“If nothing happens, the Camp Nou will be finished in 2026. If everything goes well, we will be back in November 2024, an important date,” he said.

“We have already asked to host the 2030 World Cup and, of course, we would like to host the final. I think we will host a semi-final. The final? I suppose the power centres will want it to be at the Bernabeu.”

Barcelona are currently playing at Montjuic and are yet to taste defeat at their temporary home.