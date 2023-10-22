Final session before visit of Athletic Club - FC Barcelona

Barça fans are looking forward to the return of club competition with the international break now over and Athletic Club de Bilbao are the visitors to the Estadi Lluís Companys on Sunday, kick off 9pm CET.

Joan Laporta: 'Sporting, financial and institutional recovery at FC Barcelona is being achieved because we have remained more united than ever in the face of those who wish to hurt us' - FC Barcelona

The Ordinary General Assembly of FC Barcelona members took place remotely on Saturday 21 October 2023 and it started with a report from the president. Joan Laporta took a look at the Club's current situation, placing special emphasis on the financial and institutional recovery and on the healthy outlook on the field now that his mandate has reached the half way point.

Spotify Camp Nou project going to plan - FC Barcelona

Vice-president Elena Fort gives an update on the construction process and presents new picture of the finished Spotify Camp Nou and a video of the latest developments

Barça 6-1 Granada: Leaders strong as ever - FC Barcelona

Barça defeated Granada 6-1 on Saturday evening, with Patri Guijarro, Salma Paralluelo and Mariona all getting a goal and an assist each, with Oshoala claiming two goals at an Estadi Johan Cruyff that also got to see Ona Batlle get her first goal for the team, and the chance to welcome back Ariadna Mingueza, this time as an opponent.

Joan Laporta hints he will run in Barca's next elections - SPORT

During Barca's AGM, during the socios questions section, one of them asked Joan Laporta if he intends to stand in the next elections for the presidency and asked of him that if he does not, he should let one of his directors do so.

This is coach Xavi Hernandez's method for signing players at Barcelona - SPORT

The case that has emerged in recent hours about Sergio Busquets' 'veto' on the signing of Arthur Melo and Ousmane Dembléle's veto on the signing of Benajmin Pavard has opened a debate on why Barcelona players can influence decisions made by the technical secretariat.

Revealed: The truth about De Jong's Barça contract and salary - SPORT

Barcelona, through its sports secretariat led by Mateo Alemany and its presidency led by Joan Laporta, tried to get rid of Frenkie De Jong for the last two summers with the sole desire to avoid paying the economic amounts agreed in his contract that the player himself agreed to defer when Covid made a dent in the competition (which was stopped) and earnings.