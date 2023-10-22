 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marc Guiu scores 30 seconds after coming on for Barcelona on dream debut

Unbelievable!

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Marc Guiu enjoyed a fairytale debut for Barcelona on Sunday after coming off the bench late on against Athletic.

The striker came on for Fermin Lopez with just over 10 minutes remaining and broke the deadlock with his first involvement in the match.

Guiu took a couple of touches and then slipped the ball past goalkeeper Unai Simon with just his third touch. He’d only been on the pitch for 30 seconds too.

Check it out below:

It was an incredible moment for Guiu and Barcelona who had been struggling to find a way past a dogged Athletic Club side at Montjuic.

Guiu’s shot was his first ever in senior football. You really couldn’t write a better script.

Simon had earlier saved from Felix and Lopez but could not prevent Guiu’s effort from finding the back of the net as Barcelona went 1-0 up.

What a moment for the 17-year-old!

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes