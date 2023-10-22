Marc Guiu scores 30 seconds after coming on for Barcelona on dream debut

Marc Guiu enjoyed a fairytale debut for Barcelona on Sunday after coming off the bench late on against Athletic.
The striker came on for Fermin Lopez with just over 10 minutes remaining and broke the deadlock with his first involvement in the match.
Guiu took a couple of touches and then slipped the ball past goalkeeper Unai Simon with just his third touch. He’d only been on the pitch for 30 seconds too.
Check it out below:
INCREDIBLE!!— ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 22, 2023
It's a fairytale start to life in LaLiga for 17-year-old Marc Guiu who scores 30 seconds into his Barcelona debut!
He was born in 2006... pic.twitter.com/1YmZHKTfbT
¡DEBUT DE ENSUEÑO!— ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) October 22, 2023
PRIMER GOL DEL CANTERANO. pic.twitter.com/eNxYJpMVao
It was an incredible moment for Guiu and Barcelona who had been struggling to find a way past a dogged Athletic Club side at Montjuic.
Guiu’s shot was his first ever in senior football. You really couldn’t write a better script.
◎ 78:41 - Marc Guiu comes on— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) October 22, 2023
◉ 79:14- Marc Guiu scores
A dream Barcelona debut for the 17-year-old as he scores with his first-ever shot in senior football. pic.twitter.com/0P0XTR75gv
Simon had earlier saved from Felix and Lopez but could not prevent Guiu’s effort from finding the back of the net as Barcelona went 1-0 up.
What a moment for the 17-year-old!
