Marc Guiu scores 30 seconds after coming on for Barcelona on dream debut

Marc Guiu enjoyed a fairytale debut for Barcelona on Sunday after coming off the bench late on against Athletic.

The striker came on for Fermin Lopez with just over 10 minutes remaining and broke the deadlock with his first involvement in the match.

Guiu took a couple of touches and then slipped the ball past goalkeeper Unai Simon with just his third touch. He’d only been on the pitch for 30 seconds too.

Check it out below:

INCREDIBLE!!



It's a fairytale start to life in LaLiga for 17-year-old Marc Guiu who scores 30 seconds into his Barcelona debut!



He was born in 2006... pic.twitter.com/1YmZHKTfbT — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 22, 2023

¡DEBUT DE ENSUEÑO!



PRIMER GOL DEL CANTERANO. pic.twitter.com/eNxYJpMVao — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) October 22, 2023

It was an incredible moment for Guiu and Barcelona who had been struggling to find a way past a dogged Athletic Club side at Montjuic.

Guiu’s shot was his first ever in senior football. You really couldn’t write a better script.

◎ 78:41 - Marc Guiu comes on

◉ 79:14- Marc Guiu scores



A dream Barcelona debut for the 17-year-old as he scores with his first-ever shot in senior football. pic.twitter.com/0P0XTR75gv — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) October 22, 2023

Simon had earlier saved from Felix and Lopez but could not prevent Guiu’s effort from finding the back of the net as Barcelona went 1-0 up.

What a moment for the 17-year-old!