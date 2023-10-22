‘I won’t sleep tonight!’ - Marc Guiu reacts to scoring debut Barcelona goal

Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu couldn’t hide his excitement after enjoying a dream debut for the team on Sunday night in La Liga.

The 17-year-old came off the bench and scored the winner against Athletic Club to hand Barcelona all three points.

It was an incredible moment for the teenager who was all smiles after the final whistle.

Guiu also admitted afterwards he was loving every second and wasn’t expecting to get much sleep tonight.

“I don’t believe it. I’m out of breath. I’m enjoying the moment,” he said.

“You can’t imagine this. I’ve been working all my life, taking advantage of opportunities and I think I’ve achieved it.

“It is an honor to score a goal against Unai Simón. I won’t sleep tonight.”

Guiu’s goal means Barcelona take full advantage of Real Madrid’s draw on Saturday to move within a point of the leaders ahead of next weekend’s Clasico clash.