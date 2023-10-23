Marc Guiu writes his name into the history books with debut Barcelona goal

Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu didn’t just secure all three points for his team on Sunday night, he also wrote his name into the history books.

The 17-year-old came off the bench in the clash with Athletic and took a shade over 30 seconds to put his side into the lead.

At the tender age of just 17 years and 291 days, Guiu is the youngest player to debut with a goal for Barcelona in La Liga in the 21st century, according to Opta.

17 - At 17 years and 291 days, Marc Guiu is the youngest player to debut with a goal for Barcelona in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century.



It was an incredible moment for Guiu and Barcelona as yet another La Masia product made an instant impact in the first team.

The forward joins the likes of Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez in enjoying himself in the first team this season and will surely be hoping for more chances now.

Xavi opted to call on Guiu due to an injury crisis that has left him without a host of key first-teamers, including Robert Lewandowski, and he certainly saw his faith in the teenager rewarded.