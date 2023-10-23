Inigo Martinez enjoys beating former club Athletic with Barcelona

Inigo Martinez admitted Barcelona weren’t brilliant against Athletic but that the three points were all that mattered on Sunday in La Liga.

Marc Guiu’s debut goal handed Xavi’s side all three points on a night when Inigo faced his former employers.

The defender enjoyed a strong performance against the Basque side and is happy to see his team move to within a point of top spot in La Liga.

“It was an important game. We wanted to be in that position where we are just one point behind the leaders we had a few chances the first half. It wasn’t a brilliant performance but we got the goal and we take three points,” he said. “It’s nice to play against my former club. I have a lot of friends out on the pitch but once the game starts there are no friends. They made it difficult for us but I hope it goes well for them for the rest of the season.”

The defender also spoke about Barca’s match-winner Marc Guiu and was happy to see the teenager step up and make the difference.

“He’s been training with us all season,” he added. “He got his chance tonight, everyone that plays needs to contribute and he did that. All that matters is that we win the game and we pick up the three points.”

Barcelona now head into a Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk before facing Real Madrid next weekend in La Liga.