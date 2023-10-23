‘He has a spark’ - Xavi explains why he gave Marc Guiu a chance for Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez explained why he was willing to give Marc Guiu a chance against Athletic Club on Sunday night.
Xavi threw the 17-year-old on late on in the game and saw him score the winner with virtually his first touch of the ball.
The Barcelona boss then spoke about his match-winner after the game and why he had opted to give him a chance in the first team.
“It was a hard-fought victory. We knew they were a difficult opponent. They are a brave Athletic team. Marc, a local kid, makes the difference for us. I’m happy for him and for the three points, which are very important.”
“I have thought about him because he has a goal, a spark, and I like him personally. I have no problems looking at home. Quite the opposite. I give the confidence that they gave me when I was 17-18 years old.”
Xavi also revealed that he had no qualms about throwing Guiu into the fray after taking a check on him during the match.
“I’m surprised that they’re not scared. I see them with a spark. They look at me with a face like... ‘give me a try, and you’ll see that it’s going to be fine,’” he added.I
“I saw it with Gavi, Balde, Lamine, Fermín. ...and I saw Marc. His look is not scared.”
The result means that Barcelona can above Real Madrid in the table if they beat Los Blancos next weekend in El Clasico.
