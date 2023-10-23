Xavi gives update on Barcelona injuries ahead of El Clasico

Xavi Hernandez offered an update on Barcelona’s injury situation ahead of next weekend’s Clasico with Real Madrid after beating Athletic on Sunday.

The Barcelona coach was without a host of key players for the game, with only Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal returning to the side for the match.

Xavi was without Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto for Sunday’s match and doesn’t have too much good news to share.

The Barca boss says Kounde and Roberto will definitely miss the clash with Madrid and refused to confirm if any of his other absentees would return.

Xavi says Kounde and Sergi Roberto out of the clásico next weekend. A case of wait and see with De Jong, Pedri, Raphinha and Lewandowski with six days to go, but clear he won't take any risks — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) October 22, 2023

It had been expected that Pedri would return after the Athletic clash, but recent reports have suggested he will undergo further tests this week and could end up missing the games against Shakhtar and Madrid.

De Jong is still yet to return to training after an ankle problem, while Lewandowski and Raphinha have both said they want to play but remain big doubts for the crunch clash.