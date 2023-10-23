FC Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Club: Dream debut seals three points - FC Barcelona

The kind of thing that dreams are made of. You are seventeen years old and you are sent on as a substitute for your first ever official appearance for FC Barcelona, the club where you have played for ten years, since you were just eight years old, rising all the way up through the youth ranks.

Marc Guiu: Veni, vidi, vici - FC Barcelona

If you saw this in a Hollywood movie you'd think it was unrealistic. A 17 year old called Marc Guiu comes on to make his FC Barcelona debut and within 23 seconds is scoring a superb goal to break a tight 0-0 deadlock and win three absolutely crucial points for the injury-hit team.

Xavi says win against Athletic is 'crucial' - FC Barcelona

The Barça boss, debut hero Marc Guiu and Fermín López reflect on the La Liga win in the Estadi Olímpic

Joao Cancelo's surreal request for Marc Guiu - SPORT

Marc Guiu is on everyone's lips. The scorer of the fastest goal for a debutant in Barça's history became the man of the night with his goal against Athletic Club that gave Barça the three points at the death.

Barça's Marc Guiu: "I've been dreaming of something like this every night" - SPORT

Marc Guiu was the hero of Barcelona's 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, scoring 33 seconds after coming on in what was his first-team debut. It was a remarkable night for the 17-year-old.

Alejandro Balde safe for Clasico clash with Real Madrid - SPORT

The image of Alejando Balde touching his calf eleven minutes before the end of the game against Athletic was a cause for concern. So much so that Xavi Hernández did not hesitate for a moment to replace him. On the horizon is the third matchday of the Champions League group stage against Shakhtar Donestk and, in particular, the first Clásico of the season against Real Madrid.