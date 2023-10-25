Fermin Lopez: I’ve always been a little guy but I have good timing!

Fermin Lopez has spoken out after playing a starring role for Barcelona in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

The midfielder was handed his first Champions League start and grabbed an assist and a brilliant goal for Barcelona at Montjuic.

Lopez could have had more goals too, but saw another effort hit the woodwork, while a header was ruled out for offside.

After the game, the Barca midfielder couldn’t help but joke after seeing his header chalked off for a tight offside.

“I’ve always been a little guy, but I’ve had good timing,” he told Movistar. “It was a difficult game, it was hard for us, but in the end we were happy with the victory. “The coach told us right from the start that it was a key match to seal our qualification. We have nine points and, on a personal level, I’m happy to have been able to help the team with the goal. “You never expect it, but it’s what I’ve been working for all my life; I thank Xavi and the club for their confidence.”

Barcelona’s win makes it nine points from nine so far, leaving the Catalans in great shape at the halfway point in the group.