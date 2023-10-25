Joao Felix offers fitness update after going off injured for Barcelona against Shakhtar

Barcelona forward Joao Felix has moved to calm fears he suffered an injury against Shakhtar on Wednesday.

The Portugal international was replaced late on after picking up a knock, prompting fears he could join Barca’s lengthy injury list ahead of El Clasico.

However, Felix has taken to social media to insist he’s fine and will be available for the big match on Saturday at Montjuic.

“I’m fine!” Joao Felix wrote on Instagram Stories. “It was only the knock. Time to recover and prepare the next game.”

Xavi will no doubt be breathing a sigh of relief as he remains with Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Sergi Roberto currently.

It’s thought that Pedri will not return in time to face Madrid but there is optimism that Lewandowski, Raphinha and De Jong could make the crunch tie.

If not then Xavi certainly has plenty of exciting youngsters fighting for minutes. Fermin Lopez and Marc Guiu have starred in Barca’s last two games and are pushing hard for places.