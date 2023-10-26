Gerard Pique says Rafa Marquez ‘more than ready’ to take charge of Barcelona first team

Gerard Pique thinks Barcelona Atletic boss Rafa Marquez is ready to take charge of the first team if the opportunity were to arise at some point in the future.

Marquez has been in charge of the subsidiary since the summer of 2022 and signed a new one-year contract last summer.

Pique thinks that the former Mexico international has been learning a lot since taking charge of the team and is ready for bigger and better things.

“Yes, for sure.” he told ESPN. “Rafa is more than ready for a range of things [such as coaching Barcelona] because of the attitude he has, his knowledge of the game and his experience. “He’s in a learning process as a coach right now and I am sure that in the future we will see him on a bench in LaLiga. We will see if that is with Barça or another team, but he’s preparing excellently.”

Of course Barcelona are in no need of a new boss as things stand with Xavi having already claiming the league title since taking charge in November 2021. The coach has recently extended his contract at the club until 2025.