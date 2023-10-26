FC Barcelona 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: A giant leap forward - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have reached the halfway stage of Champions League Group H with a 100 per cent record. First Royal Antwerp, then Porto and now Shakhtar Donetsk have all been seen off to leave the Catalans on excellent course for a place in the last sixteen of the competition.

The 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk this Wednesday was win number 200 for FC Barcelona in the premier continental competition (both as the Champions League and in its previous guise as the European Cup). It has taken 341 games to get there, with Barça scoring 675 goals and conceding 344.

This Wednesday, the RFEF has confirmed the schedule for January's Spanish Super Cup, and as last year's Liga champions, FC Barcelona will be facing Copa del Rey runners-up Osasuna in the second semi-final on Thursday 11 at 9pm local time in Saudi Arabia, 8pm CEST.

Barcelona overcame Shakhtar Donetsk in the third matchday of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday. The Blaugrana, have now won three games in the top European competition, secured a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Ferran Torres and Fermín López, who had a great game and received the MVP award for best player of the match.

Joao Félix requested a substitution in the 75th minute of Barcelona's 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk after receiving a blow. The medical services attended to him and the decision was taken that a substitution was the best option.

Ronald Araujo has been one of the main protagonists of the last few Clasicos. The Uruguayan has established himself as Xavi Hernandez's big bet to play right-back to stop Vinicius and now the coach will have to decide, after the incorporation of Joao Cancelo, whether to maintain this bet or change his cards.

Xavi Hernández does not want to give Carlo Ancelotti any kind of advantage in Saturday's Clasico battle against Real Madrid. The Barça coach is weighing up the option of not making the squad list available on Friday and holding it back until Saturday morning. It would be a way of creating uncertainty in the approach of Los Blancos.