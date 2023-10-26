Raphinha trains with Barcelona ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona forward Raphinha was back in training on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Clasico clash with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury against Sevilla at the end of September but has said he’s hopeful of being fit to face Madrid.

Barcelona confirmed he took part in the session, explaining that Raphinha was “able to join in with several of the exercises with the rest of the group.”

Raphinha is back pic.twitter.com/53VRhf7fKz — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) October 26, 2023

It still remains to be seen if he will be able to play any part in Saturday’s match, but there is optimism he will make the match-day squad.

Barca have not offered updates on Robert Lewandowski or Frenkie de Jong, but Sport say they were both at the Ciutat Esportiva on Thursday.

What we do know is that time is running out for Barca’s injured players to prove their fitness ahead of the big game at Montjuic.