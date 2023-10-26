Robert Lewandowski determined to make Barcelona return in El Clasico

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly determined to play in Saturday’s Clasico against Real Madrid despite not being 100 per cent fit.

Diario Sport are reporting that the Poland international wants to be part of the squad for the crunch clash at Montjuic.

Lewandowski isn’t completely fit yet but still wants to try and make it. He won’t be in the starting lineup but could be an option off the bench.

Barcelona will give Lewandowski another fitness test tomorow and if everything is looking OK then it’s thought he could make the match.

Whether he will actually play or not remains to be seen. Xavi has insisted in recent weeks that no one will be rushed back and he wants players to be fully fit before returning.

Lewandowski has also said himself he won’t force his return if he’s not quite ready but it seems there may be a chance he could be back in action soon.