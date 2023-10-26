WATCH: Ansu Fati on target again for Brighton against Ajax

Ansu Fati was on target again for Brighton on Thursday night in the Europa League against Ajax.

The Barcelona loanee struck at the weekend against Manchester City and now has two in two for the Seagulls.

It was a nice goal too from the youngster. He took a great touch inside the penalty area and then simply rolled the ball past Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

Check it out below:

Ansu Fati doubles Brighton's advantage over Ajax #UEL pic.twitter.com/jf1zlMYKP8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 26, 2023

Controla con la izquierda, ejecuta con la derecha.



Sonríe Ansu Fati, sonríe el Brighton. #LaCasadelFútbol #UEL pic.twitter.com/RIdhYG5vND — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) October 26, 2023

Pure class from Ansu Fati for his third goal in a Brighton jersey. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YLx6gxuiuw — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 26, 2023

The win is Brighton’s first in the Europa League this season and will boost their chances of making it through to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Fati now has three goals for his new club, with his latest coming in front of Bojan who was in town to watch the game.

❗️| Bojan Krkic on IG. He is in Brighton to check on Ansu Fati who is starting today vs. Ajax in their Europa League game. #fcblive pic.twitter.com/ZHnlGksHYT — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) October 26, 2023

Fati currently has a great opportunity to cement his place in the first team. Solly March and Danny Welbeck have both picked up long-term injuries and have left boss Roberto De Zerbi short of options in attack, meaning Fati is likely to see plenty of game time right now.