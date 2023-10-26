 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Ansu Fati on target again for Brighton against Ajax

Good stuff from the Barcelona loanee

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v AFC Ajax: Group B - UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Photo by Michael Zemanek/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ansu Fati was on target again for Brighton on Thursday night in the Europa League against Ajax.

The Barcelona loanee struck at the weekend against Manchester City and now has two in two for the Seagulls.

It was a nice goal too from the youngster. He took a great touch inside the penalty area and then simply rolled the ball past Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

Check it out below:

The win is Brighton’s first in the Europa League this season and will boost their chances of making it through to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Fati now has three goals for his new club, with his latest coming in front of Bojan who was in town to watch the game.

Fati currently has a great opportunity to cement his place in the first team. Solly March and Danny Welbeck have both picked up long-term injuries and have left boss Roberto De Zerbi short of options in attack, meaning Fati is likely to see plenty of game time right now.

