Ilkay Gundogan offers Fermin Lopez advice ahead of El Clasico

Ilkay Gundogan has been full of praise for Barcelona youngster Fermin Lopez but has also taken time out to offer the midfielder a bit of advice.

Fermin put in a brilliant performance against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League in midweek and could feature again in the Clasico on Saturday.

Gundogan says the midfielder is doing a good job but still needs to add a bit more composure to his game.

“Fermin is doing very well. He is able to find good solutions in all kinds of situations. We are talking about a very good player and perhaps very decisive. He shoots well with the right, he shoots well with the left, he is good at deep passes,” he said. “But he has to be able to find the necessary composure at times. If he gets that balance, his level of play will be even higher, it will make him make even better decisions. “And, like I said before, that’s why I’m here too: I want to help him. And I can do that by talking to them [young players], showing them some actions, so they can visualize and understand.”

Gundogan also admitted he’s eagerly looking forward to his first Clasico and says the youngsters in the squad must learn to handle the occasion.

“The young players are doing extremely well. They will have another chance on Saturday but it is important that they know how to stay calm and be patient,” he said. “It will be a game with a lot of excitement because it is a big game, maybe the biggest game of their lives so far. We will all have to be more calm and patient than we have been recently. Games can’t become back and forth like the one in Sahktar because the coin can fall either way if it does. “We need to be more in control. In the last few games we have made very simple mistakes that have cost us goals that we could have avoided. With my experience, it is also my job to make us know how to keep calm.” Source | Catalunya Radio

Lopez made a strong claim to start the match with his goal against Shakhtar, particularly with Barca having a long injury list right now, and it will be interesting to see how Xavi lines his team up against Madrid.