Spain boss eager to call up Fermin Lopez after impressive Barcelona displays

Fermin Lopez could be set for a first call-up to the Spain national team after impressing for Barcelona in the early weeks of the season.

Luis de la Fuente has already handed Lamine Yamal his first caps for La Roja and it seems Fermin could be the next Barca starlet to get the call.

Relevo are reporting that he’s been closely monitored by the Spain chief for some time now and there is real enthusiasm to hand him a call-up.

Fermin got his first taste of international football in the last break. He played for the Under-21s and scored a stunner in the win over Kazakhstan.

The only question mark seems to be when Fermin will make the senior squad and link up with the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Alejandro Balde.

Spain have already qualified for Euro 2024 but play Cyprus and Georgia in November which could be a good time to give the youngster his first taste of senior international football.