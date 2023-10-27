Andreas Christensen optimistic about Robert Lewandowski’s fitness ahead of El Clasico

Andreas Christensen seems optimistic that Robert Lewandowski will be fit for Saturday’s Clasico against Real Madrid.

The Poland international is facing a race against team to make the crunch match after having been sidelined with an ankle problem.

Christensen didn’t really want to talk about the striker’s injuy but did let slip that things are looking good right now.

“I don’t know if I should talk about this, about the new news about the injury, but I think Robert Lewandowski’s recovery is going well,” he told Canal+. “I can only add that I hope he returns to the playing field soon.”

Lewandowski is set to have a fitness test on Friday which should determine if he will be able to play any part against Madrid at Montjuic.

The latest updates suggest that the striker may be fit enough for a bench role but is unlikely to start the game.