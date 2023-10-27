Barcelona’s new third kit for next season leaked online

Barcelona kit leaks are nothing new and the latest effort is currently doing the rounds on social media.
This time around it’s a sneak peek of what fans can expect for next season’s third kit for the Catalan giants.
Barca will apparently wear a bright yellow/green shirt with a royal blue trim, as you can see below.
Barcelona have worn various shades of yellow many times over the last few seasons, although this one looks similar to the one worn in the 2018-19 campaign.
This is not the first kit leak we’ve seen for next season. An earlier leak has suggested Barcelona’s away kit will be back with a blue and red trim.
What do you think of Barcelona’s potential new third kit for next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
