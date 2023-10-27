Post-win recovery - FC Barcelona

After doing their homework in the Champions League and picking up a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, the FC Barcelona players were straight back at work on Thursday morning with something else on their minds. And it's a big something.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - FC Barcelona

Paint it, Blaugrana! Ready for the most rock and roll runout of the season? The blaugranas and all-whites face off for the first time this season, with the game set be even more special given the collaboration with The Rolling Stones. The Estadi Olímpic is the stage for an El Clásico that would see a home win move the Catalans above their eternal rivals in the LaLiga table.

Can you recall the only El Clásico played on 28 October? - FC Barcelona

All of us can recall a significant date, but there are likely to be many throughout FC Barcelona's history. Even more so when you think about the successful clashes against the eternal rival. Now, they can be narrowed down when the Spotify Camp Nou scoreboard indicates five goals and when players such as Ter Stegen, Piqué, Jordi Alba, Sergio and Luis Suárez were on the pitch. Is the El Clásico on 28 October we are referring to now coming back to you?

Tense calm in Barca dressing room over Vinicius Junior 'provocations' - SPORT

The Barça dressing room is trying to avoid a heated atmosphere at all costs this Saturday at Montjuïc, in the first clásico of the season against Real Madrid. The Blaugrana side believe that factors external to the game can only be detrimental to them. Barça want to talk on the pitch. They know that what benefits them is the ball and the game and that is the message that Xavi Hernández has conveyed to his players.

Robert Lewandowski miracle? Polish striker could be fit for Clasico - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski is just one step away from completing a minor miracle. The Polish striker is still not fully recovered from his grade II ankle sprain but is still willing to make an effort to help Barça in Saturday's Clasico.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham in cotton wool to make Clasico - SPORT

Jude Bellingham will not miss the Clásico against FC Barcelona, but he does arrive in cotton wool after finishing Tuesday's Champions League game in Braga in pain. The Englishman has not trained with the rest of his team-mates, but was in the gym in a recovery session under the supervision of the physios. The objective is that tomorrow, Friday, he will be able to train without any problems before travelling to Barcelona, where the team will await kick-off.

Raphinha, De Jong & Lewandowski, the new additions at Barça training - SPORT

We were all very attentive to which players could rejoin group training. Raphinha, Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong... it was a key clue to see who could join the cause for the match against the eternal rival in Montjuïc this weekend.