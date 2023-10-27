 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lewandowski, Pedri, De Jong, Koundé and Raphinha all train ahead of El Clasico

Could they play?

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona Training Before The League Match Against Real Madrid Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona were handed a boost on Friday as Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Koundé and Raphinha all trained with the group ahead of El Clasico.

The fitness of the players has been in doubt in the days leading up to the big match and it’s still not clear if any of the returning stars will be fit and available to play.

It’s still good news for Xavi but we will have to wait and see which players make the squad list for the game against Real Madrid.

Xavi is expected to wait until the last moment to name his squad for the match to give his players every possible chance of being fit for the game.

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski seem to be the players most likely to be passed fit ahead of the game but there are still major doubts over their involvement.

