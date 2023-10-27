Ansu Fati’s only playing at ‘60 per cent’ of his potential - Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is backing Ansu Fati to improve after seeing the forward net his third goal for the club against Ajax.

Fati has now scored two in his last two games but De Zerbi has told reporters he’s only playing at “60%” of his potential right now.

“He played very well but I think he can improve, he can play better,” he told reporters. “I think his focus is to enjoy, to find the same enthusiasm that he had in the first part of his career. Physically as well, I think he can improve. but he’s a special player “I think they [Fati and Joao Pedri] are playing at 60% of their potential. I think they can push again and we are helping them because if they reach their best we will win more games.”

Fati and Brighton are back in action at the weekend when they face Fulham on Sunday in the Premier League.