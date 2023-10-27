Gavi reveals the advice his mum gives him before Barcelona matches

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has revealed the advice he receives from his mum before he goes into games.

The teenager is known for his combative style and tenacity which has led his mum to warn him to behave himself on the pitch.

“My mum doesn’t even watch the matches anymore, the truth is that she gets scared a lot,” he told DAZN.

“She always says to me before going to the match: ‘Be careful, don’t get into any fights.’ I always try to calm her down and keep her as calm as possible.”

Gavi will be back in action on Saturday in El Clasico when he’ll come up against Jude Bellingham who has played a starring role for Madrid.

The two youngsters are among the best midfielders on the planet, and Gavi has praised or the Englishman.

“He is showing his level at Madrid, but of course, there are many other very complete players and you don’t have to look at one player, but at the whole team.”

Both teams head into the match without a defeat yet this season, and a win for Barca will see them leapfrog Madrid in the table.