Final training session before the Clásico - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona first team squad are putting the final touches to their preparations for Saturday's La Liga meeting with Real Madrid. The game will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys with kick off at 4.15pm CEST and the blaugranes know that a win would allow them to move ahead of their biggest rivals in the league table.

Xavi promises 'valiant football' against Real Madrid - FC Barcelona

One sleep until the Clásico! One of the most important games of this and every season, where "victory would be a huge boost for our morale" in the words of manager Xavi Hernández, speaking at his pre-game press conference.

Players reveal first Clásico memory - and favourite goal - FC Barcelona

Everybody remembers a certain Clásico against Real Madrid. Whether it be Johan Cruyff in his playing days, one of Messi's many brilliant performances, Real Madrid fans applauding Ronaldinho in the Bernabéu or the 6-2 win in Madrid, the Barça players are certainly no different.

Barça's Joao Cancelo's surprising position for the clásico on Saturday - SPORT

Xavi doesn't want to give Carlo Ancelotti any clues, but he has tried several things in recent training sessions. One of them has to do with the position of Joao Cancelo, involving also Ronald Araujo. Xavi still thinks that the Uruguayan is the best option to stop Vinicius, as he has shown in almost every game in which the two have faced each other.

"It surprised me" -- Xavi gives clues about Barça's line-up for the clásico - SPORT

The clásico is just around the corner and there are more doubts than ever as to which players Xavi Hernández will select for the starting line-up against Real Madrid.

Rio Ferdinand wants Barça's Araujo at Man Utd: 'He's an unreal centre half' - SPORT

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand, now a commentator for various media outlets, regularly talks about the current affairs of his ex-team and has commented that for him, without a doubt, the English team should sign Ronald Araujo.

Gavi reveals his mum's pre-match advice: 'Don't get into any fights' - SPORT

Barcelona midfielder Gavi will be one of the protagonists of this Saturday's clásico at the Estadi Lluís Companys. The player was interviewed by DAZN ahead of the game against Real Madrid and revealed some interesting facts, such as the advice his mother gives him before matches.