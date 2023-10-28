WELCOME TO THE MONTJUÏC OLYMPIC STADIUM!!! The beautiful temporary home of the world’s greatest club is the site of The Greatest Game in the Game as Barcelona and Real Madrid renew hostilities in the first El Clásico of the season. Barça come into this one looking to finish a big week on a high against their biggest rivals, while Madrid will look to take advantage of Barça’s injuries to make an early statement in the La Liga title race. This should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 11

Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 4.15pm CET (Barcelona), 3.15pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 7.45pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Montjuïc, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano

VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Not Available (Spain, UK, Canada), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Have fun with the game!