Ronald Araujo says Barcelona should have had a penalty in El Clasico

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo felt he should have been awarded a penalty in El Clasico after a tangle with Aurelien Tchouameni.

The referen opted not to award Barcelona a spot-kick, which would have given the hosts the chance to make it 2-0, and Araujo felt it was the wrong call.

“I go to the ball to try to finish and he pushes me back. If he doesn’t push me I can touch it at the near post. I’m about to jump and he pushes me back,” he said. “I think it’s a penalty, or at least a review. But it’s a decision for the referees. They are the ones who are there. Sad because it was a clear action that could have made it 2-0 in the first half.”

Araujo also spoke about his disappointment at the result but urged his team to keep on going.

“I always want to win, when I lose I go hot. I think I played a good match, the role of playing against Vini is always complicated, for me he is the best in one-on-one today,” he added. “I played a good game but it was not enough to win, and the most important thing is always to win and more so against our biggest rival. “It is our first defeat of the season but we have to continue. Last year we lost the first Clásico and we ended up champions. Time for cool heads and to continue.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona now have a week to recover and get back on track. Next up is a trip to Real Sociedad on Saturday.