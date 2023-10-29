Xavi reacts to Barcelona’s heartbreaking Clasico defeat to Real Madrid

Barcelona coach Xavi felt his team were hard done by after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid after to their first loss of the season.

Ilkay Gundogan put the hosts in front early on but two Jude Bellingham goals gave the visitors a late win and all three points.

Here’s what Xavi made of it all at Montjuic.

“I think we deserved much more, we controlled the game, we dominated really well, we played really well. It’s a pity because we deserved much more,” he said. “The effectiveness was the key point. We created five or six very clear chances and we scored one and Madrid created two or three and scored two. And that’s it. “Madrid have that to their game. We were not clinical enough. I think our plan worked well. Maybe I am exaggerating, they made us suffer late on, but I honestly think if anyone was going to win the game, it was going to be us. “We deserved to win. We controlled Madrid well. They didn’t create a lot. One shot from outside the box and then [Luka] Modric does not control the ball at the end and Bellingham takes advantage of that to score.”

Barcelona did hit the post twice during the match and also had a shout for a penalty after Ronald Araujo looked to have been fouled in the penalty area.

The result means Barca now trail Madrid by four points after 11 La Liga games played.