FC Barcelona News: 29 October 2023; Xavi talks Clasico loss, another record for Lamine Yamal

Xavi Hernández: ‘We didn’t deserve to lose’ | FC Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez felt his team did not deserve to lose the Clasico after two Jude Bellingham goals saw the visitors win 2-1.

Lamine Yamal, youngest player to feature in a Clásico | FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to feature in a Clasico when he came on as a substitute on Saturday at the age of 16 years and 107 days.

Why Frenkie de Jong was not ready for the Clasico | Sport

Frenkie de Jong did not feature in El Clasico on Saturday because he was still feeling some discomfort in his ankle after training with the team on Friday.

Araujo claims Barcelona lost control in El Clasico | Football Espana

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo says Barcelona lost the Clasico on Saturday because they lost control of the match in the second half.

Araujo’s complaint about Clásico refereeing: “I think it’s a penalty” | Sport

Ronald Araujo thought he should have been awarded a penalty against Real Madrid after a pull by Aurelien Tchouaméni.

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, VIP fans at the Clásico | FC Barcelona

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones were at El Clasico on Saturday to watch Barcelona take on Real Madrid at Montjuic.

Ter Stegen frustrated by Madrid’s ruthlessness in El Clasico | Football Espana

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen admitted he was frustrated to lose to Real Madrid after seeing Los Blancos win despite creating few chances.