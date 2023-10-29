Gundogan calls on Barcelona to show more ‘frustration and anger’ after Clasico loss

Ilkay Gundogan has called on his Barcelona team-mates to show more emotion after losing the Clasico to Real Madrid.

The Germany international spoke out after the match and said he was disappointment at the lack of reaction from his team-mates after such a disappointing defeat.

Gundogan was asked how much the defeat hurt and offered up the following response.

“I have to be honest, not as much as I wish. I don’t want to say something wrong to be honest. I was just in the dressing room, and of course people are disappointed, but especially after losing such a big game and such a result, I wish there was more frustration and anger, more disappointment. “This is a problem you know. There has to be more emotion, especially when you lose. You know that you can perform better, you can do better in in certain situations, and you just don’t react and is transfers to the pitch. We need to have a huge step in that, otherwise Real Madrid or even Girona will run away from us. “I didn’t come here to lose these types of games and let the gap create. There’s also a responsibility from myself, you know an experienced player, to not let these things happen. We need resistance.” Source | Optus Sport

The defeat leaves Barca four points behind Real Madrid now, with Xavi’s side having a week to recover before returning to action against Real Sociedad next weekend.