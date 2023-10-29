Barcelona expect Frenkie de Jong and Pedri to return against Real Sociedad

Barcelona are reportedly expecting both Frenkie de Jong and Pedri to be fit and available for their next game against Real Sociedad.

The two midfielders have both been sidelined for some time but have been back in training with Barcelona. Pedri returned a little while ago, while De Jong made it back out onto the training pitch ahead of El Clasico.

The crunch match against Real Madrid came too soon for both players, but it seems they could have minutes against Real Sociedad, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Xavi will no doubt be delighted to see the duo back to work. His squad has been severely hit by injuries in recent weeks but the situation is clearing.

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski were both back in El Clasico, while Jules Kounde was also in the squad after shaking off a knee problem.

Barcelona will be eager to get back to winining ways against La Real. The Basque side will head into the match after a 2-2 draw against Rayo in La Liga.