Marc Guiu is the hero again! Striker comes off bench to score late winner for Barcelona Atletic

Marc Guiu was the hero again for Barcelona on Sunday as he came off the bench to score the winner for Rafa Marquez’s side.

Barcelona Atletic were up against Osasuna B and went 1-0 down in the first half. Pau Victor levelled the scores before Guiu entered the fray in the 80th minute.

The game was still tied at 1-1 heading into stoppage time but there was no stopping Guiu from stealing all the headlines yet again.

Barcelona’s young striker was sent through on goal and made no mistake with a low finish that beat the goalkeeper at his near post.

GOOOOL DE MARC GUIU!!!



El Barça Atlètic culmina la remuntada!



⚽ Un altre gol decisiu de Marc Guiu!



▶ https://t.co/viF4kkV0RG pic.twitter.com/AxJDsEMBtc — Esport3 (@esport3) October 29, 2023

It’s the second time in a week that Guiu has proved to be a match-winner. He scored the only goal of the game last Sunday as Barcelona beat Athletic 1-0 on his debut for the first team.

The only bad news for Barcelona is that he’s set to head off on Spain duty imminently. Guiu is one of eight youngsters heading to the Under-17 World Cup.