 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marc Guiu is the hero again! Striker comes off bench to score late winner for Barcelona Atletic

What a week for the youngster

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Marc Guiu was the hero again for Barcelona on Sunday as he came off the bench to score the winner for Rafa Marquez’s side.

Barcelona Atletic were up against Osasuna B and went 1-0 down in the first half. Pau Victor levelled the scores before Guiu entered the fray in the 80th minute.

The game was still tied at 1-1 heading into stoppage time but there was no stopping Guiu from stealing all the headlines yet again.

Barcelona’s young striker was sent through on goal and made no mistake with a low finish that beat the goalkeeper at his near post.

It’s the second time in a week that Guiu has proved to be a match-winner. He scored the only goal of the game last Sunday as Barcelona beat Athletic 1-0 on his debut for the first team.

The only bad news for Barcelona is that he’s set to head off on Spain duty imminently. Guiu is one of eight youngsters heading to the Under-17 World Cup.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes