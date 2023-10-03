Xavi told why Barcelona’s defense is not as impressive this season

Barcelona’s defense was outrageously good last season and a key reason why Xavi’s side were crowned Spanish champions.

The Catalans giants conceded just 20 goals in 38 matches, while goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept an amazing 26 clean sheets in La Liga.

It’s been a different story so far this season, with Barca having already conceded eight times, and former assistant and Spain boss Roberto Moreno thinks he knows why:

“It is the risk. There has been a tactical change with Cancelo because the Portuguese gives you many things in attack, but he takes them away from you in defense,” he told Marca. “You have gone from playing with three fixed defenders, putting Koundé on the flank, to doing so with two centre-backs. And if Busquets is no longer in front, which was exceptional, the balance is not the same because the players do not occupy the space in the correct way. “When you lose the ball you get more counterattacks. Last year Barça had a very strong structure behind the ball with four players and it was easier for them to stop their rival. “It means taking more risks and Xavi has to choose. As coaches we have to choose and see the correct solution in each game, that is when the coach must react in search of solutions and against Celta he did so.”

Barca twice came from behind to beat Celta 3-2 but then dropped points against Real Mallorca in a 2-2 draw. A clean sheet finally arrived last time out against Sevilla, with Barca winning 1-0 at Montjuic.