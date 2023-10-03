Lamine Yamal speaks out after signing new Barcelona contract

Lamine Yamal has been talking about life after extending his contract at Barcelona until 2026.

The wonderkid has made it clear he’s thrilled to be continuing with the Catalan giants and is hoping to keep on enjoying himself at the club.

“I am very happy because it has been a very long road at La Masia. It is a pride for me. It is a dream for me to be at the club of my life for three more years and I hope that I can have the best time with Barça.”

“It’s an honor because seeing the kids who come in like I did when I entered at my age, well I’m very happy and I think it would be a dream for anyone to be able to make it”

Lamine Yamal also spoke about how making his first-team debut was a highlight of his time at the club so far and is now aiming to scoop some silverware with Barca.

“For now, the goal is to be able to win many titles with Barça,” he added. “Above all, to win.”

Barcelona and Lamine Yamal are now in Champions League mode ahead of Wednesday’s game against Porto. Yamal is in the squad for the game and will be hoping to feature.