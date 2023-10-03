FC Barcelona squad for Portugal trip - FC Barcelona

We have another Champions League week ahead of us, and after a convincing win against Royal Antwerp, FC Barcelona now have their first away fixture. And it takes them west to Portugal and a meeting with another former winner of the trophy, FC Porto.

The Champions League is back, this time sees FC Barcelona travel to take on FC Porto at the Estádio do Dragão. This second group stage game promises to be a high quality match and Barça will be looking for all three points to consolidate their early lead at the top of group H.

Barça have already reached an agreement with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, to extend the contract until 30 June 2030. The agreement between the two parties is firm and has been signed in private. When Lamine Yamal reaches adult age, the current contract will be broken and a new one will be signed until 2030, with a substantial increase in salary for a player who is breaking all records he comes across.

As well as being Xavi's 100th game in charge of Barca, Wednesday's Porto visit will be a special match for goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen: the German keeper will equal Antoni Ramallets in official matches (387) and will be behind only two other historic goalkeepers: Víctor Valdés (535) and Andoni Zubizarreta (410).

FC Barcelona's visit to the Estadio do Dragao will be very special for one of the players who joined the team this summer. Joao Félix will face this Wednesday the team where he took his first steps in the world of football, FC Porto. And if the Portuguese striker 'exploded' at Benfica, the main national rival of the Dragao side, it was because the Lisbon club gave him all the confidence that Porto didn't have in him.